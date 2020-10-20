1 LAK to USD - Convert Lao Kips to US Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000045156632 US Dollars

1 USD = 22,145.1 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to US Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 23:19 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to US Dollar

lak
LAK
usd
USD
1 LAK0.0000451566 USD
5 LAK0.000225783 USD
10 LAK0.000451566 USD
25 LAK0.00112892 USD
50 LAK0.00225783 USD
100 LAK0.00451566 USD
500 LAK0.0225783 USD
1,000 LAK0.0451566 USD
5,000 LAK0.225783 USD
10,000 LAK0.451566 USD

Convert US Dollar to Lao Kip

usd
USD
lak
LAK
1 USD22,145.1 LAK
5 USD110,726 LAK
10 USD221,451 LAK
25 USD553,629 LAK
50 USD1,107,260 LAK
100 USD2,214,510 LAK
500 USD11,072,600 LAK
1,000 USD22,145,100 LAK
5,000 USD110,726,000 LAK
10,000 USD221,451,000 LAK

LAK to USD Chart

1 LAK = 0 USD

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to US Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000467470.000047672
Low
0.0000450810.000045081
Average
0.0000458650.000046516
Volatility
0.49%0.50%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
usd

USD - US Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular US Dollar exchange rate is the USD to USD rate. The currency code for US Dollars is USD. The currency symbol is $.

More US Dollar info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings