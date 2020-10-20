1 LAK to SEK - Convert Lao Kips to Swedish Kronor

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00047312008 Swedish Kronor

1 SEK = 2,113.63 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Swedish Krona conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 22:51 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Swedish Krona

lak
LAK
sek
SEK
1 LAK0.00047312 SEK
5 LAK0.0023656 SEK
10 LAK0.0047312 SEK
25 LAK0.011828 SEK
50 LAK0.023656 SEK
100 LAK0.047312 SEK
500 LAK0.23656 SEK
1,000 LAK0.47312 SEK
5,000 LAK2.3656 SEK
10,000 LAK4.7312 SEK

Convert Swedish Krona to Lao Kip

sek
SEK
lak
LAK
1 SEK2,113.63 LAK
5 SEK10,568.1 LAK
10 SEK21,136.3 LAK
25 SEK52,840.7 LAK
50 SEK105,681 LAK
100 SEK211,363 LAK
500 SEK1,056,810 LAK
1,000 SEK2,113,630 LAK
5,000 SEK10,568,100 LAK
10,000 SEK21,136,300 LAK

LAK to SEK Chart

1 LAK = 0 SEK

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Swedish Krona stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000491990.00051862
Low
0.000475750.00047575
Average
0.000482120.00049731
Volatility
0.67%0.68%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
sek

SEK - Swedish Krona

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swedish Krona exchange rate is the SEK to USD rate. The currency code for Swedish Kronor is SEK. The currency symbol is kr.

More Swedish Krona info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

chf

LAK to CHF

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings