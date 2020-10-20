1 LAK to PHP - Convert Lao Kips to Philippine Pesos

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0026460151 Philippine Pesos

1 PHP = 377.927 LAK

Lao Kip to Philippine Peso conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 22:12 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Philippine Peso

lak
LAK
php
PHP
1 LAK0.00264602 PHP
5 LAK0.0132301 PHP
10 LAK0.0264602 PHP
25 LAK0.0661504 PHP
50 LAK0.132301 PHP
100 LAK0.264602 PHP
500 LAK1.32301 PHP
1,000 LAK2.64602 PHP
5,000 LAK13.2301 PHP
10,000 LAK26.4602 PHP

Convert Philippine Peso to Lao Kip

php
PHP
lak
LAK
1 PHP377.927 LAK
5 PHP1,889.63 LAK
10 PHP3,779.27 LAK
25 PHP9,448.17 LAK
50 PHP18,896.3 LAK
100 PHP37,792.7 LAK
500 PHP188,963 LAK
1,000 PHP377,927 LAK
5,000 PHP1,889,630 LAK
10,000 PHP3,779,270 LAK

LAK to PHP Chart

1 LAK = 0 PHP

1 Lao Kip to Philippine Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00274120.0027439
Low
0.00264070.0026407
Average
0.00269270.0026923
Volatility
0.50%0.53%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

php

PHP - Philippine Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Philippine Peso exchange rate is the PHP to USD rate. The currency code for Philippine Pesos is PHP. The currency symbol is ₱.

, ratings