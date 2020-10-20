1 Lao Kip =
0.0026460151 Philippine Pesos
1 PHP = 377.927 LAK
LAK
PHP
|1 LAK
|0.00264602 PHP
|5 LAK
|0.0132301 PHP
|10 LAK
|0.0264602 PHP
|25 LAK
|0.0661504 PHP
|50 LAK
|0.132301 PHP
|100 LAK
|0.264602 PHP
|500 LAK
|1.32301 PHP
|1,000 LAK
|2.64602 PHP
|5,000 LAK
|13.2301 PHP
|10,000 LAK
|26.4602 PHP
1 LAK = 0 PHP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0027412
|0.0027439
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0026407
|0.0026407
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0026927
|0.0026923
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.50%
|0.53%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Philippine Peso exchange rate is the PHP to USD rate. The currency code for Philippine Pesos is PHP. The currency symbol is ₱.More Philippine Peso info
