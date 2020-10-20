1 LAK to MYR - Convert Lao Kips to Malaysian Ringgits

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00021282755 Malaysian Ringgits

1 MYR = 4,698.64 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Malaysian Ringgit conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 22:44 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Malaysian Ringgit

lak
LAK
myr
MYR
1 LAK0.000212828 MYR
5 LAK0.00106414 MYR
10 LAK0.00212828 MYR
25 LAK0.00532069 MYR
50 LAK0.0106414 MYR
100 LAK0.0212828 MYR
500 LAK0.106414 MYR
1,000 LAK0.212828 MYR
5,000 LAK1.06414 MYR
10,000 LAK2.12828 MYR

Convert Malaysian Ringgit to Lao Kip

myr
MYR
lak
LAK
1 MYR4,698.64 LAK
5 MYR23,493.2 LAK
10 MYR46,986.4 LAK
25 MYR117,466 LAK
50 MYR234,932 LAK
100 MYR469,864 LAK
500 MYR2,349,320 LAK
1,000 MYR4,698,640 LAK
5,000 MYR23,493,200 LAK
10,000 MYR46,986,400 LAK

LAK to MYR Chart

1 LAK = 0 MYR

1 Lao Kip to Malaysian Ringgit stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000220000.00022634
Low
0.000212460.00021246
Average
0.000216060.00022002
Volatility
0.52%0.49%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

myr

MYR - Malaysian Ringgit

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malaysian Ringgit exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for Malaysian Ringgits is MYR. The currency symbol is RM.

