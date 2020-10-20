1 Lao Kip =
0.00021282755 Malaysian Ringgits
1 MYR = 4,698.64 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
MYR
|1 LAK
|0.000212828 MYR
|5 LAK
|0.00106414 MYR
|10 LAK
|0.00212828 MYR
|25 LAK
|0.00532069 MYR
|50 LAK
|0.0106414 MYR
|100 LAK
|0.0212828 MYR
|500 LAK
|0.106414 MYR
|1,000 LAK
|0.212828 MYR
|5,000 LAK
|1.06414 MYR
|10,000 LAK
|2.12828 MYR
1 LAK = 0 MYR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00022000
|0.00022634
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00021246
|0.00021246
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00021606
|0.00022002
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.52%
|0.49%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malaysian Ringgit exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for Malaysian Ringgits is MYR. The currency symbol is RM.More Malaysian Ringgit info
