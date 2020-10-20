1 Lao Kip =
0.00082422196 Mexican Pesos
1 MXN = 1,213.27 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
MXN
|1 LAK
|0.000824222 MXN
|5 LAK
|0.00412111 MXN
|10 LAK
|0.00824222 MXN
|25 LAK
|0.0206055 MXN
|50 LAK
|0.0412111 MXN
|100 LAK
|0.0824222 MXN
|500 LAK
|0.412111 MXN
|1,000 LAK
|0.824222 MXN
|5,000 LAK
|4.12111 MXN
|10,000 LAK
|8.24222 MXN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00087087
|0.00087087
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00081467
|0.00076929
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00083716
|0.00080471
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.07%
|0.93%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mexican Peso exchange rate is the MXN to USD rate. The currency code for Mexican Pesos is MXN. The currency symbol is $.More Mexican Peso info
