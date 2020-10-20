1 LAK to MMK - Convert Lao Kips to Burmese Kyats

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.09481343 Burmese Kyats

1 MMK = 10.5470 LAK

Lao Kip to Burmese Kyat conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:03 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Burmese Kyat

lak
LAK
mmk
MMK
1 LAK0.0948134 MMK
5 LAK0.474067 MMK
10 LAK0.948134 MMK
25 LAK2.37034 MMK
50 LAK4.74067 MMK
100 LAK9.48134 MMK
500 LAK47.4067 MMK
1,000 LAK94.8134 MMK
5,000 LAK474.067 MMK
10,000 LAK948.134 MMK

Convert Burmese Kyat to Lao Kip

mmk
MMK
lak
LAK
1 MMK10.547 LAK
5 MMK52.7351 LAK
10 MMK105.47 LAK
25 MMK263.676 LAK
50 MMK527.351 LAK
100 MMK1,054.7 LAK
500 MMK5,273.51 LAK
1,000 MMK10,547 LAK
5,000 MMK52,735.1 LAK
10,000 MMK105,470 LAK

LAK to MMK Chart

1 LAK = 0 MMK

1 Lao Kip to Burmese Kyat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0977670.10005
Low
0.0945940.094594
Average
0.0961290.097559
Volatility
0.49%0.51%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

mmk

MMK - Burmese Kyat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burmese Kyat exchange rate is the MMK to USD rate. The currency code for Burmese Kyats is MMK. The currency symbol is K.

