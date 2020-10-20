1 Lao Kip =
0.00045129861 Moroccan Dirhams
1 MAD = 2,215.83 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
MAD
|1 LAK
|0.000451299 MAD
|5 LAK
|0.00225649 MAD
|10 LAK
|0.00451299 MAD
|25 LAK
|0.0112825 MAD
|50 LAK
|0.0225649 MAD
|100 LAK
|0.0451299 MAD
|500 LAK
|0.225649 MAD
|1,000 LAK
|0.451299 MAD
|5,000 LAK
|2.25649 MAD
|10,000 LAK
|4.51299 MAD
1 LAK = 0 MAD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00046276
|0.00047782
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00044862
|0.00044862
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00045592
|0.00046532
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.52%
|0.52%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moroccan Dirham exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Moroccan Dirhams is MAD. The currency symbol is MAD.More Moroccan Dirham info
