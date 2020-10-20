1 Lao Kip =
0.00014526497 Lithuanian Litai
1 LTL = 6,883.97 LAK
LTL replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
LTL
|1 LAK
|0.000145265 LTL
|5 LAK
|0.000726325 LTL
|10 LAK
|0.00145265 LTL
|25 LAK
|0.00363162 LTL
|50 LAK
|0.00726325 LTL
|100 LAK
|0.0145265 LTL
|500 LAK
|0.0726325 LTL
|1,000 LAK
|0.145265 LTL
|5,000 LAK
|0.726325 LTL
|10,000 LAK
|1.45265 LTL
1 LAK = 0 LTL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000043206
|0.000044530
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000041819
|0.000041819
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000042593
|0.000043188
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.53%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lithuanian Litas exchange rate is the LTL to USD rate. The currency code for Lithuanian Litai is LTL. The currency symbol is Lt.More Lithuanian Litas info
