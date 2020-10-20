1 Lao Kip =
0.000037043218 Caymanian Dollars
1 KYD = 26,995.5 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.000037043218 Caymanian Dollars
1 KYD = 26,995.5 LAK
LAK
KYD
|1 LAK
|0.0000370432 KYD
|5 LAK
|0.000185216 KYD
|10 LAK
|0.000370432 KYD
|25 LAK
|0.00092608 KYD
|50 LAK
|0.00185216 KYD
|100 LAK
|0.00370432 KYD
|500 LAK
|0.0185216 KYD
|1,000 LAK
|0.0370432 KYD
|5,000 LAK
|0.185216 KYD
|10,000 LAK
|0.370432 KYD
1 LAK = 0 KYD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000038295
|0.000039119
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000036998
|0.000036998
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000037618
|0.000038171
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Caymanian Dollar exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Caymanian Dollars is KYD. The currency symbol is $.More Caymanian Dollar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings