1 Lao Kip =
0.000013907456 Kuwaiti Dinars
1 KWD = 71,903.9 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
KWD
|1 LAK
|0.0000139075 KWD
|5 LAK
|0.0000695373 KWD
|10 LAK
|0.000139075 KWD
|25 LAK
|0.000347686 KWD
|50 LAK
|0.000695373 KWD
|100 LAK
|0.00139075 KWD
|500 LAK
|0.00695373 KWD
|1,000 LAK
|0.0139075 KWD
|5,000 LAK
|0.0695373 KWD
|10,000 LAK
|0.139075 KWD
1 LAK = 0 KWD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000014271
|0.000014680
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000013820
|0.000013820
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000014052
|0.000014288
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.45%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kuwaiti Dinar exchange rate is the KWD to USD rate. The currency code for Kuwaiti Dinars is KWD. The currency symbol is KD.
