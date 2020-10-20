1 Lao Kip =
0.062440788 South Korean Won
1 KRW = 16.0152 LAK
|1 LAK
|0.0624408 KRW
|5 LAK
|0.312204 KRW
|10 LAK
|0.624408 KRW
|25 LAK
|1.56102 KRW
|50 LAK
|3.12204 KRW
|100 LAK
|6.24408 KRW
|500 LAK
|31.2204 KRW
|1,000 LAK
|62.4408 KRW
|5,000 LAK
|312.204 KRW
|10,000 LAK
|624.408 KRW
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.064150
|0.065420
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.062365
|0.062365
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.063282
|0.063804
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.59%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular South Korean Won exchange rate is the KRW to USD rate. The currency code for South Korean Won is KRW. The currency symbol is ₩.More South Korean Won info
