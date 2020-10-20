1 Lao Kip =
0.000035416904 Jersey Pounds
1 JEP = 28,235.1 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.000035416904 Jersey Pounds
1 JEP = 28,235.1 LAK
LAK
JEP
|1 LAK
|0.0000354169 JEP
|5 LAK
|0.000177085 JEP
|10 LAK
|0.000354169 JEP
|25 LAK
|0.000885423 JEP
|50 LAK
|0.00177085 JEP
|100 LAK
|0.00354169 JEP
|500 LAK
|0.0177085 JEP
|1,000 LAK
|0.0354169 JEP
|5,000 LAK
|0.177085 JEP
|10,000 LAK
|0.354169 JEP
1 LAK = 0 JEP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000036548
|0.000038048
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000035402
|0.000035402
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000036064
|0.000036842
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.50%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jersey Pound exchange rate is the JEP to USD rate. The currency code for Jersey Pounds is JEP. The currency symbol is £.More Jersey Pound info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings