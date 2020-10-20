1 LAK to GYD - Convert Lao Kips to Guyanese Dollars

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0094580098 Guyanese Dollars

1 GYD = 105.730 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Guyanese Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 06:43 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Guyanese Dollar

lak
LAK
gyd
GYD
1 LAK0.00945801 GYD
5 LAK0.04729 GYD
10 LAK0.0945801 GYD
25 LAK0.23645 GYD
50 LAK0.4729 GYD
100 LAK0.945801 GYD
500 LAK4.729 GYD
1,000 LAK9.45801 GYD
5,000 LAK47.29 GYD
10,000 LAK94.5801 GYD

Convert Guyanese Dollar to Lao Kip

gyd
GYD
lak
LAK
1 GYD105.73 LAK
5 GYD528.652 LAK
10 GYD1,057.3 LAK
25 GYD2,643.26 LAK
50 GYD5,286.52 LAK
100 GYD10,573 LAK
500 GYD52,865.2 LAK
1,000 GYD105,730 LAK
5,000 GYD528,652 LAK
10,000 GYD1,057,300 LAK

LAK to GYD Chart

1 LAK = 0 GYD

1 Lao Kip to Guyanese Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00973150.0099526
Low
0.00941230.0094123
Average
0.00956620.0097095
Volatility
0.52%0.51%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

gyd

GYD - Guyanese Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guyanese Dollar exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Guyanese Dollars is GYD. The currency symbol is $.

