1 Lao Kip =
0.0026124349 Ethiopian Birrs
1 ETB = 382.785 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
ETB
|1 LAK
|0.00261243 ETB
|5 LAK
|0.0130622 ETB
|10 LAK
|0.0261243 ETB
|25 LAK
|0.0653109 ETB
|50 LAK
|0.130622 ETB
|100 LAK
|0.261243 ETB
|500 LAK
|1.30622 ETB
|1,000 LAK
|2.61243 ETB
|5,000 LAK
|13.0622 ETB
|10,000 LAK
|26.1243 ETB
1 LAK = 0 ETB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0026802
|0.0027169
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0026008
|0.0026008
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0026358
|0.0026630
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.60%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethiopian Birr exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopian Birrs is ETB. The currency symbol is Br.More Ethiopian Birr info
