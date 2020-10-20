1 Lao Kip =
0.00067789037 Eritrean Nakfas
1 ERN = 1,475.16 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
1 Lao Kip =
0.00067789037 Eritrean Nakfas
1 ERN = 1,475.16 LAK
LAK
ERN
|1 LAK
|0.00067789 ERN
|5 LAK
|0.00338945 ERN
|10 LAK
|0.0067789 ERN
|25 LAK
|0.0169473 ERN
|50 LAK
|0.0338945 ERN
|100 LAK
|0.067789 ERN
|500 LAK
|0.338945 ERN
|1,000 LAK
|0.67789 ERN
|5,000 LAK
|3.38945 ERN
|10,000 LAK
|6.7789 ERN
1 LAK = 0 ERN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00069867
|0.00071508
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00067621
|0.00067621
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00068720
|0.00069740
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Eritrean Nakfa exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrean Nakfas is ERN. The currency symbol is Nfk.More Eritrean Nakfa info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings