1 LAK to ERN - Convert Lao Kips to Eritrean Nakfas

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00067789037 Eritrean Nakfas

1 ERN = 1,475.16 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Eritrean Nakfa conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:19 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Eritrean Nakfa

lak
LAK
ern
ERN
1 LAK0.00067789 ERN
5 LAK0.00338945 ERN
10 LAK0.0067789 ERN
25 LAK0.0169473 ERN
50 LAK0.0338945 ERN
100 LAK0.067789 ERN
500 LAK0.338945 ERN
1,000 LAK0.67789 ERN
5,000 LAK3.38945 ERN
10,000 LAK6.7789 ERN

Convert Eritrean Nakfa to Lao Kip

ern
ERN
lak
LAK
1 ERN1,475.16 LAK
5 ERN7,375.82 LAK
10 ERN14,751.6 LAK
25 ERN36,879.1 LAK
50 ERN73,758.2 LAK
100 ERN147,516 LAK
500 ERN737,582 LAK
1,000 ERN1,475,160 LAK
5,000 ERN7,375,820 LAK
10,000 ERN14,751,600 LAK

LAK to ERN Chart

1 LAK = 0 ERN

1 Lao Kip to Eritrean Nakfa stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000698670.00071508
Low
0.000676210.00067621
Average
0.000687200.00069740
Volatility
0.49%0.50%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

ern

ERN - Eritrean Nakfa

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Eritrean Nakfa exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrean Nakfas is ERN. The currency symbol is Nfk.

See our API plans
, ratings