1 Lao Kip =
0.00031353419 Danish Kroner
1 DKK = 3,189.44 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
DKK
|1 LAK
|0.000313534 DKK
|5 LAK
|0.00156767 DKK
|10 LAK
|0.00313534 DKK
|25 LAK
|0.00783835 DKK
|50 LAK
|0.0156767 DKK
|100 LAK
|0.0313534 DKK
|500 LAK
|0.156767 DKK
|1,000 LAK
|0.313534 DKK
|5,000 LAK
|1.56767 DKK
|10,000 LAK
|3.13534 DKK
1 LAK = 0 DKK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00032231
|0.00033219
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00031194
|0.00031194
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00031776
|0.00032222
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54%
|0.57%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Danish Krone exchange rate is the DKK to USD rate. The currency code for Danish Kroner is DKK. The currency symbol is kr.More Danish Krone info
