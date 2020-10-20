1 Lao Kip =
0.000045172626 Cuban Convertible Pesos
1 CUC = 22,137.3 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
CUC
|1 LAK
|0.0000451726 CUC
|5 LAK
|0.000225863 CUC
|10 LAK
|0.000451726 CUC
|25 LAK
|0.00112932 CUC
|50 LAK
|0.00225863 CUC
|100 LAK
|0.00451726 CUC
|500 LAK
|0.0225863 CUC
|1,000 LAK
|0.0451726 CUC
|5,000 LAK
|0.225863 CUC
|10,000 LAK
|0.451726 CUC
1 LAK = 0 CUC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000046578
|0.000047672
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000045081
|0.000045081
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000045813
|0.000046493
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Convertible Peso exchange rate is the CUC to USD rate. The currency code for Cuban Convertible Pesos is CUC. The currency symbol is $.More Cuban Convertible Peso info
