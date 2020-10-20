1 Lao Kip =
0.02387187 Costa Rican Colones
1 CRC = 41.8903 LAK
LAK
CRC
|1 LAK
|0.0238719 CRC
|5 LAK
|0.119359 CRC
|10 LAK
|0.238719 CRC
|25 LAK
|0.596797 CRC
|50 LAK
|1.19359 CRC
|100 LAK
|2.38719 CRC
|500 LAK
|11.9359 CRC
|1,000 LAK
|23.8719 CRC
|5,000 LAK
|119.359 CRC
|10,000 LAK
|238.719 CRC
1 LAK = 0 CRC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.024694
|0.024694
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.023591
|0.023285
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.024046
|0.023896
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.03%
|0.80%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Costa Rican Colon exchange rate is the CRC to USD rate. The currency code for Costa Rican Colones is CRC. The currency symbol is ₡.More Costa Rican Colon info
