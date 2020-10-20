1 LAK to CNY - Convert Lao Kips to Chinese Yuan Renminbi

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.00032827321 Chinese Yuan Renminbi

1 CNY = 3,046.24 LAK

Lao Kip to Chinese Yuan Renminbi conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:37 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Chinese Yuan Renminbi

lak
LAK
cny
CNY
1 LAK0.000328273 CNY
5 LAK0.00164137 CNY
10 LAK0.00328273 CNY
25 LAK0.00820683 CNY
50 LAK0.0164137 CNY
100 LAK0.0328273 CNY
500 LAK0.164137 CNY
1,000 LAK0.328273 CNY
5,000 LAK1.64137 CNY
10,000 LAK3.28273 CNY

Convert Chinese Yuan Renminbi to Lao Kip

cny
CNY
lak
LAK
1 CNY3,046.24 LAK
5 CNY15,231.2 LAK
10 CNY30,462.4 LAK
25 CNY76,156.1 LAK
50 CNY152,312 LAK
100 CNY304,624 LAK
500 CNY1,523,120 LAK
1,000 CNY3,046,240 LAK
5,000 CNY15,231,200 LAK
10,000 CNY30,462,400 LAK

LAK to CNY Chart

1 LAK = 0 CNY

1 Lao Kip to Chinese Yuan Renminbi stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000337310.00034502
Low
0.000327660.00032766
Average
0.000332440.00033673
Volatility
0.48%0.49%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

cny

CNY - Chinese Yuan Renminbi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi exchange rate is the CNY to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi is CNY. The currency symbol is ¥.

