1 Lao Kip =
0.000040700676 Swiss Francs
1 CHF = 24,569.6 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
CHF
|1 LAK
|0.0000407007 CHF
|5 LAK
|0.000203503 CHF
|10 LAK
|0.000407007 CHF
|25 LAK
|0.00101752 CHF
|50 LAK
|0.00203503 CHF
|100 LAK
|0.00407007 CHF
|500 LAK
|0.0203503 CHF
|1,000 LAK
|0.0407007 CHF
|5,000 LAK
|0.203503 CHF
|10,000 LAK
|0.407007 CHF
1 LAK = 0 CHF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000041682
|0.000043443
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000040405
|0.000040405
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000040985
|0.000042053
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54%
|0.58%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swiss Franc exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Swiss Francs is CHF. The currency symbol is CHF.More Swiss Franc info
