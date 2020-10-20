1 LAK to CHF - Convert Lao Kips to Swiss Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Lao Kip =

0.000040700676 Swiss Francs

1 CHF = 24,569.6 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Lao Kip to Swiss Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:23 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Swiss Franc

lak
LAK
chf
CHF
1 LAK0.0000407007 CHF
5 LAK0.000203503 CHF
10 LAK0.000407007 CHF
25 LAK0.00101752 CHF
50 LAK0.00203503 CHF
100 LAK0.00407007 CHF
500 LAK0.0203503 CHF
1,000 LAK0.0407007 CHF
5,000 LAK0.203503 CHF
10,000 LAK0.407007 CHF

Convert Swiss Franc to Lao Kip

chf
CHF
lak
LAK
1 CHF24,569.6 LAK
5 CHF122,848 LAK
10 CHF245,696 LAK
25 CHF614,240 LAK
50 CHF1,228,480 LAK
100 CHF2,456,960 LAK
500 CHF12,284,800 LAK
1,000 CHF24,569,600 LAK
5,000 CHF122,848,000 LAK
10,000 CHF245,696,000 LAK

LAK to CHF Chart

1 LAK = 0 CHF

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Swiss Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000416820.000043443
Low
0.0000404050.000040405
Average
0.0000409850.000042053
Volatility
0.54%0.58%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info
chf

CHF - Swiss Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swiss Franc exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Swiss Francs is CHF. The currency symbol is CHF.

More Swiss Franc info

Popular Lao Kip (LAK) Currency Pairings

usd

LAK to USD

eur

LAK to EUR

gbp

LAK to GBP

jpy

LAK to JPY

cad

LAK to CAD

aud

LAK to AUD

cny

LAK to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings