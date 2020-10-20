1 Lao Kip =
0.00014771625 Belarusian Rubles
1 BYN = 6,769.74 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
BYN
|1 LAK
|0.000147716 BYN
|5 LAK
|0.000738581 BYN
|10 LAK
|0.00147716 BYN
|25 LAK
|0.00369291 BYN
|50 LAK
|0.00738581 BYN
|100 LAK
|0.0147716 BYN
|500 LAK
|0.0738581 BYN
|1,000 LAK
|0.147716 BYN
|5,000 LAK
|0.738581 BYN
|10,000 LAK
|1.47716 BYN
1 LAK = 0 BYN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00015231
|0.00015589
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00014741
|0.00014741
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00014986
|0.00015207
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYN to USD rate. The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYN. The currency symbol is Br.More Belarusian Ruble info
