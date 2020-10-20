1 Lao Kip =
0.00061801535 Botswana Pule
1 BWP = 1,618.08 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
BWP
|1 LAK
|0.000618015 BWP
|5 LAK
|0.00309008 BWP
|10 LAK
|0.00618015 BWP
|25 LAK
|0.0154504 BWP
|50 LAK
|0.0309008 BWP
|100 LAK
|0.0618015 BWP
|500 LAK
|0.309008 BWP
|1,000 LAK
|0.618015 BWP
|5,000 LAK
|3.09008 BWP
|10,000 LAK
|6.18015 BWP
1 LAK = 0 BWP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00063801
|0.00065086
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00061037
|0.00061037
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00062353
|0.00063461
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56%
|0.54%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Botswana Pula exchange rate is the BWP to USD rate. The currency code for Botswana Pule is BWP. The currency symbol is P.More Botswana Pula info
