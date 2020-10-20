1 LAK to BTN - Convert Lao Kips to Bhutanese Ngultrums

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.0037718281 Bhutanese Ngultrums

1 BTN = 265.123 LAK

Lao Kip to Bhutanese Ngultrum conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:18 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Bhutanese Ngultrum

lak
LAK
btn
BTN
1 LAK0.00377183 BTN
5 LAK0.0188591 BTN
10 LAK0.0377183 BTN
25 LAK0.0942957 BTN
50 LAK0.188591 BTN
100 LAK0.377183 BTN
500 LAK1.88591 BTN
1,000 LAK3.77183 BTN
5,000 LAK18.8591 BTN
10,000 LAK37.7183 BTN

Convert Bhutanese Ngultrum to Lao Kip

btn
BTN
lak
LAK
1 BTN265.123 LAK
5 BTN1,325.62 LAK
10 BTN2,651.23 LAK
25 BTN6,628.09 LAK
50 BTN13,256.2 LAK
100 BTN26,512.3 LAK
500 BTN132,562 LAK
1,000 BTN265,123 LAK
5,000 BTN1,325,620 LAK
10,000 BTN2,651,230 LAK

LAK to BTN Chart

1 LAK = 0 BTN

1 Lao Kip to Bhutanese Ngultrum stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00389520.0039731
Low
0.00376160.0037616
Average
0.00382450.0038782
Volatility
0.51%0.52%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

btn

BTN - Bhutanese Ngultrum

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bhutanese Ngultrum exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutanese Ngultrums is BTN. The currency symbol is Nu..

