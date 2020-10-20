1 Lao Kip =
0.0037718281 Bhutanese Ngultrums
1 BTN = 265.123 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
BTN
|1 LAK
|0.00377183 BTN
|5 LAK
|0.0188591 BTN
|10 LAK
|0.0377183 BTN
|25 LAK
|0.0942957 BTN
|50 LAK
|0.188591 BTN
|100 LAK
|0.377183 BTN
|500 LAK
|1.88591 BTN
|1,000 LAK
|3.77183 BTN
|5,000 LAK
|18.8591 BTN
|10,000 LAK
|37.7183 BTN
1 LAK = 0 BTN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0038952
|0.0039731
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0037616
|0.0037616
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0038245
|0.0038782
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.51%
|0.52%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bhutanese Ngultrum exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutanese Ngultrums is BTN. The currency symbol is Nu..More Bhutanese Ngultrum info
