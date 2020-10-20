1 Lao Kip =
0.000045294516 Bahamian Dollars
1 BSD = 22,077.7 LAK
LAK
BSD
|1 LAK
|0.0000452945 BSD
|5 LAK
|0.000226473 BSD
|10 LAK
|0.000452945 BSD
|25 LAK
|0.00113236 BSD
|50 LAK
|0.00226473 BSD
|100 LAK
|0.00452945 BSD
|500 LAK
|0.0226473 BSD
|1,000 LAK
|0.0452945 BSD
|5,000 LAK
|0.226473 BSD
|10,000 LAK
|0.452945 BSD
1 LAK = 0 BSD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000046578
|0.000047672
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000045081
|0.000045081
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000045813
|0.000046493
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahamian Dollar exchange rate is the BSD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahamian Dollars is BSD. The currency symbol is $.More Bahamian Dollar info
