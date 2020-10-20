1 Lao Kip =
0.00025167126 Brazilian Reais
1 BRL = 3,973.44 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
BRL
|1 LAK
|0.000251671 BRL
|5 LAK
|0.00125836 BRL
|10 LAK
|0.00251671 BRL
|25 LAK
|0.00629178 BRL
|50 LAK
|0.0125836 BRL
|100 LAK
|0.0251671 BRL
|500 LAK
|0.125836 BRL
|1,000 LAK
|0.251671 BRL
|5,000 LAK
|1.25836 BRL
|10,000 LAK
|2.51671 BRL
1 LAK = 0 BRL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00025776
|0.00025776
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00024365
|0.00023653
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00024863
|0.00024344
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.06%
|0.84%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Brazilian Real exchange rate is the BRL to USD rate. The currency code for Brazilian Reais is BRL. The currency symbol is R$.More Brazilian Real info
