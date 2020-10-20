1 LAK to BIF - Convert Lao Kips to Burundian Francs

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.12993781 Burundian Francs

1 BIF = 7.69599 LAK

Lao Kip to Burundian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:17 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Burundian Franc

lak
LAK
bif
BIF
1 LAK0.129938 BIF
5 LAK0.649689 BIF
10 LAK1.29938 BIF
25 LAK3.24845 BIF
50 LAK6.49689 BIF
100 LAK12.9938 BIF
500 LAK64.9689 BIF
1,000 LAK129.938 BIF
5,000 LAK649.689 BIF
10,000 LAK1,299.38 BIF

Convert Burundian Franc to Lao Kip

bif
BIF
lak
LAK
1 BIF7.69599 LAK
5 BIF38.4799 LAK
10 BIF76.9599 LAK
25 BIF192.4 LAK
50 BIF384.799 LAK
100 BIF769.599 LAK
500 BIF3,847.99 LAK
1,000 BIF7,695.99 LAK
5,000 BIF38,479.9 LAK
10,000 BIF76,959.9 LAK

LAK to BIF Chart

1 LAK = 0 BIF

1 Lao Kip to Burundian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.133980.13649
Low
0.129610.12961
Average
0.131750.13349
Volatility
0.47%0.50%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

bif

BIF - Burundian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burundian Franc exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundian Francs is BIF. The currency symbol is FBu.

