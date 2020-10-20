1 Lao Kip =
0.12993781 Burundian Francs
1 BIF = 7.69599 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
BIF
|1 LAK
|0.129938 BIF
|5 LAK
|0.649689 BIF
|10 LAK
|1.29938 BIF
|25 LAK
|3.24845 BIF
|50 LAK
|6.49689 BIF
|100 LAK
|12.9938 BIF
|500 LAK
|64.9689 BIF
|1,000 LAK
|129.938 BIF
|5,000 LAK
|649.689 BIF
|10,000 LAK
|1,299.38 BIF
1 LAK = 0 BIF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.13398
|0.13649
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.12961
|0.12961
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.13175
|0.13349
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.47%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burundian Franc exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundian Francs is BIF. The currency symbol is FBu.More Burundian Franc info
