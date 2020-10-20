1 Lao Kip =
0.041365911 Argentine Pesos
1 ARS = 24.1745 LAK
Xe Currency Converter
LAK
ARS
|1 LAK
|0.0413659 ARS
|5 LAK
|0.20683 ARS
|10 LAK
|0.413659 ARS
|25 LAK
|1.03415 ARS
|50 LAK
|2.0683 ARS
|100 LAK
|4.13659 ARS
|500 LAK
|20.683 ARS
|1,000 LAK
|41.3659 ARS
|5,000 LAK
|206.83 ARS
|10,000 LAK
|413.659 ARS
1 LAK = 0 ARS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.041995
|0.041995
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.041116
|0.040484
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.041462
|0.041251
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.55%
|0.53%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.More Lao Kip info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Argentine Peso exchange rate is the ARS to USD rate. The currency code for Argentine Pesos is ARS. The currency symbol is $.More Argentine Peso info
