1 LAK to AMD - Convert Lao Kips to Armenian Drams

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Lao Kip =

0.017361365 Armenian Drams

1 AMD = 57.5992 LAK

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Lao Kip to Armenian Dram conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:16 UTC

Convert Lao Kip to Armenian Dram

lak
LAK
amd
AMD
1 LAK0.0173614 AMD
5 LAK0.0868068 AMD
10 LAK0.173614 AMD
25 LAK0.434034 AMD
50 LAK0.868068 AMD
100 LAK1.73614 AMD
500 LAK8.68068 AMD
1,000 LAK17.3614 AMD
5,000 LAK86.8068 AMD
10,000 LAK173.614 AMD

Convert Armenian Dram to Lao Kip

amd
AMD
lak
LAK
1 AMD57.5992 LAK
5 AMD287.996 LAK
10 AMD575.992 LAK
25 AMD1,439.98 LAK
50 AMD2,879.96 LAK
100 AMD5,759.92 LAK
500 AMD28,799.6 LAK
1,000 AMD57,599.2 LAK
5,000 AMD287,996 LAK
10,000 AMD575,992 LAK

LAK to AMD Chart

1 LAK = 0 AMD

View full chart

1 Lao Kip to Armenian Dram stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0179930.018708
Low
0.0174080.017408
Average
0.0177010.018006
Volatility
0.55%0.62%

Currency Information

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

