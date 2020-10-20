1 Iranian Rial =
0.0026102161 CFP Francs
1 XPF = 383.110 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
XPF
|1 IRR
|0.00261022 XPF
|5 IRR
|0.0130511 XPF
|10 IRR
|0.0261022 XPF
|25 IRR
|0.0652554 XPF
|50 IRR
|0.130511 XPF
|100 IRR
|0.261022 XPF
|500 IRR
|1.30511 XPF
|1,000 IRR
|2.61022 XPF
|5,000 IRR
|13.0511 XPF
|10,000 IRR
|26.1022 XPF
1 IRR = 0 XPF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0026562
|0.0026843
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0025822
|0.0025822
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0026285
|0.0026363
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFP Franc exchange rate is the XPF to USD rate. The currency code for CFP Francs is XPF. The currency symbol is ₣.More CFP Franc info
