1 IRR to XOF - Convert Iranian Rials to CFA Francs

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.014343586 CFA Francs

1 XOF = 69.7176 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to CFA Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 19:48 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to CFA Franc

irr
IRR
xof
XOF
1 IRR0.0143436 XOF
5 IRR0.0717179 XOF
10 IRR0.143436 XOF
25 IRR0.35859 XOF
50 IRR0.717179 XOF
100 IRR1.43436 XOF
500 IRR7.17179 XOF
1,000 IRR14.3436 XOF
5,000 IRR71.7179 XOF
10,000 IRR143.436 XOF

Convert CFA Franc to Iranian Rial

xof
XOF
irr
IRR
1 XOF69.7176 IRR
5 XOF348.588 IRR
10 XOF697.176 IRR
25 XOF1,742.94 IRR
50 XOF3,485.88 IRR
100 XOF6,971.76 IRR
500 XOF34,858.8 IRR
1,000 XOF69,717.6 IRR
5,000 XOF348,588 IRR
10,000 XOF697,176 IRR

IRR to XOF Chart

1 IRR = 0 XOF

1 Iranian Rial to CFA Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0146010.014755
Low
0.0141940.014194
Average
0.0144480.014491
Volatility
0.42%0.60%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

, ratings