1 Iranian Rial =
0.014343586 Central African Francs
1 XAF = 69.7176 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
XAF
|1 IRR
|0.0143436 XAF
|5 IRR
|0.0717179 XAF
|10 IRR
|0.143436 XAF
|25 IRR
|0.35859 XAF
|50 IRR
|0.717179 XAF
|100 IRR
|1.43436 XAF
|500 IRR
|7.17179 XAF
|1,000 IRR
|14.3436 XAF
|5,000 IRR
|71.7179 XAF
|10,000 IRR
|143.436 XAF
1 IRR = 0 XAF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.014601
|0.014755
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.014194
|0.014194
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.014448
|0.014491
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Central African CFA Franc BEAC exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Central African Francs is XAF. The currency symbol is FCFA.More Central African CFA Franc BEAC info
