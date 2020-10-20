1 IRR to VND - Convert Iranian Rials to Vietnamese Dongs

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.60626102 Vietnamese Dongs

1 VND = 1.64945 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Vietnamese Dong conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:36 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Vietnamese Dong

irr
IRR
vnd
VND
1 IRR0.606261 VND
5 IRR3.03131 VND
10 IRR6.06261 VND
25 IRR15.1565 VND
50 IRR30.3131 VND
100 IRR60.6261 VND
500 IRR303.131 VND
1,000 IRR606.261 VND
5,000 IRR3,031.31 VND
10,000 IRR6,062.61 VND

Convert Vietnamese Dong to Iranian Rial

vnd
VND
irr
IRR
1 VND1.64945 IRR
5 VND8.24727 IRR
10 VND16.4945 IRR
25 VND41.2364 IRR
50 VND82.4727 IRR
100 VND164.945 IRR
500 VND824.727 IRR
1,000 VND1,649.45 IRR
5,000 VND8,247.27 IRR
10,000 VND16,494.5 IRR

IRR to VND Chart

1 IRR = 0 VND

1 Iranian Rial to Vietnamese Dong stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.606940.61135
Low
0.600210.58820
Average
0.603280.60371
Volatility
0.45%0.49%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

vnd

VND - Vietnamese Dong

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vietnamese Dong exchange rate is the VND to USD rate. The currency code for Vietnamese Dongs is VND. The currency symbol is ₫.

