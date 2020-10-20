1 IRR to VAL - Convert Iranian Rials to Vatican City Lire

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.042324141 Vatican City Lire

1 VAL = 23.6272 IRR

VAL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Iranian Rial to Vatican City Lira conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 23:13 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Vatican City Lira

irr
IRR
val
VAL
1 IRR0.0423241 VAL
5 IRR0.211621 VAL
10 IRR0.423241 VAL
25 IRR1.0581 VAL
50 IRR2.11621 VAL
100 IRR4.23241 VAL
500 IRR21.1621 VAL
1,000 IRR42.3241 VAL
5,000 IRR211.621 VAL
10,000 IRR423.241 VAL

Convert Vatican City Lira to Iranian Rial

val
VAL
irr
IRR
1 VAL23.6272 IRR
5 VAL118.136 IRR
10 VAL236.272 IRR
25 VAL590.679 IRR
50 VAL1,181.36 IRR
100 VAL2,362.72 IRR
500 VAL11,813.6 IRR
1,000 VAL23,627.2 IRR
5,000 VAL118,136 IRR
10,000 VAL236,272 IRR

IRR to VAL Chart

1 IRR = 0 VAL

1 Iranian Rial to Vatican City Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000222590.000022494
Low
0.0000216390.000021639
Average
0.0000220270.000022092
Volatility
0.42%0.60%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

val

VAL - Vatican City Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vatican City Lira exchange rate is the VAL to USD rate. The currency code for Vatican City Lire is VAL.

