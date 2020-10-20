1 Iranian Rial =
0.00086472502 Thai Baht
1 THB = 1,156.44 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
THB
|1 IRR
|0.000864725 THB
|5 IRR
|0.00432363 THB
|10 IRR
|0.00864725 THB
|25 IRR
|0.0216181 THB
|50 IRR
|0.0432363 THB
|100 IRR
|0.0864725 THB
|500 IRR
|0.432363 THB
|1,000 IRR
|0.864725 THB
|5,000 IRR
|4.32363 THB
|10,000 IRR
|8.64725 THB
1 IRR = 0 THB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00087592
|0.00088712
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00086348
|0.00085555
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00087010
|0.00087301
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.44%
|0.67%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Thai Baht exchange rate is the THB to USD rate. The currency code for Thai Baht is THB. The currency symbol is ฿.More Thai Baht info
