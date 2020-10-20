1 Iranian Rial =
0.013492362 Somali Shillings
1 SOS = 74.1160 IRR
IRR
SOS
|1 IRR
|0.0134924 SOS
|5 IRR
|0.0674618 SOS
|10 IRR
|0.134924 SOS
|25 IRR
|0.337309 SOS
|50 IRR
|0.674618 SOS
|100 IRR
|1.34924 SOS
|500 IRR
|6.74618 SOS
|1,000 IRR
|13.4924 SOS
|5,000 IRR
|67.4618 SOS
|10,000 IRR
|134.924 SOS
1 IRR = 0 SOS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.013603
|0.013819
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.013418
|0.013418
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.013522
|0.013572
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.39%
|0.56%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Somali Shilling exchange rate is the SOS to USD rate. The currency code for Somali Shillings is SOS. The currency symbol is S.More Somali Shilling info
