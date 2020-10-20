1 IRR to SKK - Convert Iranian Rials to Slovak Koruny

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00065851202 Slovak Koruny

1 SKK = 1,518.58 IRR

SKK replaced by EUR

Iranian Rial to Slovak Koruna conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 23:13 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Slovak Koruna

irr
IRR
skk
SKK
1 IRR0.000658512 SKK
5 IRR0.00329256 SKK
10 IRR0.00658512 SKK
25 IRR0.0164628 SKK
50 IRR0.0329256 SKK
100 IRR0.0658512 SKK
500 IRR0.329256 SKK
1,000 IRR0.658512 SKK
5,000 IRR3.29256 SKK
10,000 IRR6.58512 SKK

Convert Slovak Koruna to Iranian Rial

skk
SKK
irr
IRR
1 SKK1,518.58 IRR
5 SKK7,592.88 IRR
10 SKK15,185.8 IRR
25 SKK37,964.4 IRR
50 SKK75,928.8 IRR
100 SKK151,858 IRR
500 SKK759,288 IRR
1,000 SKK1,518,580 IRR
5,000 SKK7,592,880 IRR
10,000 SKK15,185,800 IRR

IRR to SKK Chart

1 IRR = 0 SKK

1 Iranian Rial to Slovak Koruna stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000222590.000022494
Low
0.0000216390.000021639
Average
0.0000220270.000022092
Volatility
0.42%0.60%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

skk

SKK - Slovak Koruna

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Slovak Koruna exchange rate is the SKK to USD rate. The currency code for Slovak Koruny is SKK.

