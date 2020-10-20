1 Iranian Rial =
0.00024757978 Swedish Kronor
1 SEK = 4,039.10 IRR
IRR
SEK
|1 IRR
|0.00024758 SEK
|5 IRR
|0.0012379 SEK
|10 IRR
|0.0024758 SEK
|25 IRR
|0.00618949 SEK
|50 IRR
|0.012379 SEK
|100 IRR
|0.024758 SEK
|500 IRR
|0.12379 SEK
|1,000 IRR
|0.24758 SEK
|5,000 IRR
|1.2379 SEK
|10,000 IRR
|2.4758 SEK
1 IRR = 0 SEK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00025239
|0.00026268
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00024565
|0.00024565
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00024908
|0.00025426
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.69%
|0.80%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swedish Krona exchange rate is the SEK to USD rate. The currency code for Swedish Kronor is SEK. The currency symbol is kr.More Swedish Krona info
