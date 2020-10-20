1 Iranian Rial =
0.0021146129 Russian Rubles
1 RUB = 472.900 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.0021146129 Russian Rubles
1 RUB = 472.900 IRR
IRR
RUB
|1 IRR
|0.00211461 RUB
|5 IRR
|0.0105731 RUB
|10 IRR
|0.0211461 RUB
|25 IRR
|0.0528653 RUB
|50 IRR
|0.105731 RUB
|100 IRR
|0.211461 RUB
|500 IRR
|1.05731 RUB
|1,000 IRR
|2.11461 RUB
|5,000 IRR
|10.5731 RUB
|10,000 IRR
|21.1461 RUB
1 IRR = 0 RUB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0021522
|0.0022215
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0020335
|0.0020335
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0021143
|0.0021578
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.21%
|1.06%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Russian Ruble exchange rate is the RUB to USD rate. The currency code for Russian Rubles is RUB. The currency symbol is ₽.More Russian Ruble info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings