1 Iranian Rial =
0.0065710978 Pakistani Rupees
1 PKR = 152.182 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
PKR
|1 IRR
|0.0065711 PKR
|5 IRR
|0.0328555 PKR
|10 IRR
|0.065711 PKR
|25 IRR
|0.164277 PKR
|50 IRR
|0.328555 PKR
|100 IRR
|0.65711 PKR
|500 IRR
|3.28555 PKR
|1,000 IRR
|6.5711 PKR
|5,000 IRR
|32.8555 PKR
|10,000 IRR
|65.711 PKR
1 IRR = 0 PKR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0066337
|0.0066756
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0065491
|0.0065459
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0066009
|0.0066210
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34%
|0.48%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Pakistani Rupee exchange rate is the PKR to USD rate. The currency code for Pakistani Rupees is PKR. The currency symbol is ₨.More Pakistani Rupee info
