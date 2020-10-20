1 IRR to OMR - Convert Iranian Rials to Omani Rials

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.0000090716323 Omani Rials

1 OMR = 110,234 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Iranian Rial to Omani Rial conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 18:20 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Omani Rial

irr
IRR
omr
OMR
1 IRR0.00000907163 OMR
5 IRR0.0000453582 OMR
10 IRR0.0000907163 OMR
25 IRR0.000226791 OMR
50 IRR0.000453582 OMR
100 IRR0.000907163 OMR
500 IRR0.00453582 OMR
1,000 IRR0.00907163 OMR
5,000 IRR0.0453582 OMR
10,000 IRR0.0907163 OMR

Convert Omani Rial to Iranian Rial

omr
OMR
irr
IRR
1 OMR110,234 IRR
5 OMR551,169 IRR
10 OMR1,102,340 IRR
25 OMR2,755,840 IRR
50 OMR5,511,690 IRR
100 OMR11,023,400 IRR
500 OMR55,116,900 IRR
1,000 OMR110,234,000 IRR
5,000 OMR551,169,000 IRR
10,000 OMR1,102,340,000 IRR

IRR to OMR Chart

1 IRR = 0 OMR

1 Iranian Rial to Omani Rial stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00000916850.0000092253
Low
0.00000904550.0000090455
Average
0.00000912160.0000091553
Volatility
0.36%0.47%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

omr

OMR - Omani Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Omani Rial exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Omani Rials is OMR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

, ratings