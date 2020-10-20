1 IRR to NGN - Convert Iranian Rials to Nigerian Nairas

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.036044083 Nigerian Nairas

1 NGN = 27.7438 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Nigerian Naira conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:24 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Nigerian Naira

irr
IRR
ngn
NGN
1 IRR0.0360441 NGN
5 IRR0.18022 NGN
10 IRR0.360441 NGN
25 IRR0.901102 NGN
50 IRR1.8022 NGN
100 IRR3.60441 NGN
500 IRR18.022 NGN
1,000 IRR36.0441 NGN
5,000 IRR180.22 NGN
10,000 IRR360.441 NGN

Convert Nigerian Naira to Iranian Rial

ngn
NGN
irr
IRR
1 NGN27.7438 IRR
5 NGN138.719 IRR
10 NGN277.438 IRR
25 NGN693.595 IRR
50 NGN1,387.19 IRR
100 NGN2,774.38 IRR
500 NGN13,871.9 IRR
1,000 NGN27,743.8 IRR
5,000 NGN138,719 IRR
10,000 NGN277,438 IRR

IRR to NGN Chart

1 IRR = 0 NGN

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Nigerian Naira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0364240.036679
Low
0.0348980.025641
Average
0.0355850.033136
Volatility
0.90%2.93%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

ngn

NGN - Nigerian Naira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nigerian Naira exchange rate is the NGN to USD rate. The currency code for Nigerian Nairas is NGN. The currency symbol is ₦.

