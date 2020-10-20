1 Iranian Rial =
0.000019371633 Caymanian Dollars
1 KYD = 51,621.9 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
KYD
|1 IRR
|0.0000193716 KYD
|5 IRR
|0.0000968582 KYD
|10 IRR
|0.000193716 KYD
|25 IRR
|0.000484291 KYD
|50 IRR
|0.000968582 KYD
|100 IRR
|0.00193716 KYD
|500 IRR
|0.00968582 KYD
|1,000 IRR
|0.0193716 KYD
|5,000 IRR
|0.0968582 KYD
|10,000 IRR
|0.193716 KYD
1 IRR = 0 KYD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000019523
|0.000019662
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000019329
|0.000019329
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000019456
|0.000019526
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.26%
|0.44%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Caymanian Dollar exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Caymanian Dollars is KYD. The currency symbol is $.More Caymanian Dollar info
