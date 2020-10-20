1 IRR to KYD - Convert Iranian Rials to Caymanian Dollars

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.000019371633 Caymanian Dollars

1 KYD = 51,621.9 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Caymanian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:02 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Caymanian Dollar

irr
IRR
kyd
KYD
1 IRR0.0000193716 KYD
5 IRR0.0000968582 KYD
10 IRR0.000193716 KYD
25 IRR0.000484291 KYD
50 IRR0.000968582 KYD
100 IRR0.00193716 KYD
500 IRR0.00968582 KYD
1,000 IRR0.0193716 KYD
5,000 IRR0.0968582 KYD
10,000 IRR0.193716 KYD

Convert Caymanian Dollar to Iranian Rial

kyd
KYD
irr
IRR
1 KYD51,621.9 IRR
5 KYD258,109 IRR
10 KYD516,219 IRR
25 KYD1,290,550 IRR
50 KYD2,581,090 IRR
100 KYD5,162,190 IRR
500 KYD25,810,900 IRR
1,000 KYD51,621,900 IRR
5,000 KYD258,109,000 IRR
10,000 KYD516,219,000 IRR

IRR to KYD Chart

1 IRR = 0 KYD

1 Iranian Rial to Caymanian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000195230.000019662
Low
0.0000193290.000019329
Average
0.0000194560.000019526
Volatility
0.26%0.44%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

kyd

KYD - Caymanian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Caymanian Dollar exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Caymanian Dollars is KYD. The currency symbol is $.

