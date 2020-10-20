1 IRR to KHR - Convert Iranian Rials to Cambodian Riels

1 Iranian Rial =

0.097242861 Cambodian Riels

1 KHR = 10.2835 IRR

Iranian Rial to Cambodian Riel conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 21:01 UTC

1 IRR0.0972429 KHR
5 IRR0.486214 KHR
10 IRR0.972429 KHR
25 IRR2.43107 KHR
50 IRR4.86214 KHR
100 IRR9.72429 KHR
500 IRR48.6214 KHR
1,000 IRR97.2429 KHR
5,000 IRR486.214 KHR
10,000 IRR972.429 KHR

1 KHR10.2835 IRR
5 KHR51.4177 IRR
10 KHR102.835 IRR
25 KHR257.088 IRR
50 KHR514.177 IRR
100 KHR1,028.35 IRR
500 KHR5,141.77 IRR
1,000 KHR10,283.5 IRR
5,000 KHR51,417.7 IRR
10,000 KHR102,835 IRR

1 Iranian Rial to Cambodian Riel stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0981630.098163
Low
0.0961370.095128
Average
0.0975350.097078
Volatility
0.41%0.53%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

khr

KHR - Cambodian Riel

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cambodian Riel exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodian Riels is KHR. The currency symbol is ៛.

