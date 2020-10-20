1 Iranian Rial =
0.042389108 Italian Lire
1 ITL = 23.5910 IRR
ITL replaced by EUR
IRR
ITL
|1 IRR
|0.0423891 ITL
|5 IRR
|0.211946 ITL
|10 IRR
|0.423891 ITL
|25 IRR
|1.05973 ITL
|50 IRR
|2.11946 ITL
|100 IRR
|4.23891 ITL
|500 IRR
|21.1946 ITL
|1,000 IRR
|42.3891 ITL
|5,000 IRR
|211.946 ITL
|10,000 IRR
|423.891 ITL
1 IRR = 0 ITL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000022259
|0.000022494
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000021639
|0.000021639
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000022027
|0.000022092
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Italian Lira exchange rate is the ITL to USD rate. The currency code for Italian Lire is ITL.
