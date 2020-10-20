1 IRR to ILS - Convert Iranian Rials to Israeli New Shekels

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.000088988761 Israeli New Shekels

1 ILS = 11,237.4 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Iranian Rial to Israeli Shekel conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 13:03 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Israeli Shekel

irr
IRR
ils
ILS
1 IRR0.0000889888 ILS
5 IRR0.000444944 ILS
10 IRR0.000889888 ILS
25 IRR0.00222472 ILS
50 IRR0.00444944 ILS
100 IRR0.00889888 ILS
500 IRR0.0444944 ILS
1,000 IRR0.0889888 ILS
5,000 IRR0.444944 ILS
10,000 IRR0.889888 ILS

Convert Israeli Shekel to Iranian Rial

ils
ILS
irr
IRR
1 ILS11,237.4 IRR
5 ILS56,186.9 IRR
10 ILS112,374 IRR
25 ILS280,934 IRR
50 ILS561,869 IRR
100 ILS1,123,740 IRR
500 ILS5,618,690 IRR
1,000 ILS11,237,400 IRR
5,000 ILS56,186,900 IRR
10,000 ILS112,374,000 IRR

IRR to ILS Chart

1 IRR = 0 ILS

1 Iranian Rial to Israeli Shekel stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000897570.000090946
Low
0.0000864430.000086443
Average
0.0000884950.000088748
Volatility
0.61%0.74%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

ils

ILS - Israeli Shekel

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Israeli Shekel exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israeli New Shekels is ILS. The currency symbol is ₪.

