1 IRR to IDR - Convert Iranian Rials to Indonesian Rupiahs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.38894633 Indonesian Rupiahs

1 IDR = 2.57105 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Indonesian Rupiah conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:36 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Indonesian Rupiah

irr
IRR
idr
IDR
1 IRR0.388946 IDR
5 IRR1.94473 IDR
10 IRR3.88946 IDR
25 IRR9.72366 IDR
50 IRR19.4473 IDR
100 IRR38.8946 IDR
500 IRR194.473 IDR
1,000 IRR388.946 IDR
5,000 IRR1,944.73 IDR
10,000 IRR3,889.46 IDR

Convert Indonesian Rupiah to Iranian Rial

idr
IDR
irr
IRR
1 IDR2.57105 IRR
5 IDR12.8552 IRR
10 IDR25.7105 IRR
25 IDR64.2762 IRR
50 IDR128.552 IRR
100 IDR257.105 IRR
500 IDR1,285.52 IRR
1,000 IDR2,571.05 IRR
5,000 IDR12,855.2 IRR
10,000 IDR25,710.5 IRR

IRR to IDR Chart

1 IRR = 0 IDR

View full chart

1 Iranian Rial to Indonesian Rupiah stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.391820.39182
Low
0.382200.37431
Average
0.387660.38482
Volatility
0.49%0.71%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Iranian Rial info
idr

IDR - Indonesian Rupiah

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indonesian Rupiah exchange rate is the IDR to USD rate. The currency code for Indonesian Rupiahs is IDR. The currency symbol is Rp.

More Indonesian Rupiah info

Popular Iranian Rial (IRR) Currency Pairings

usd

IRR to USD

eur

IRR to EUR

gbp

IRR to GBP

jpy

IRR to JPY

cad

IRR to CAD

aud

IRR to AUD

chf

IRR to CHF

cny

IRR to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings