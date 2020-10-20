1 Iranian Rial =
0.38894633 Indonesian Rupiahs
1 IDR = 2.57105 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
IDR
|1 IRR
|0.388946 IDR
|5 IRR
|1.94473 IDR
|10 IRR
|3.88946 IDR
|25 IRR
|9.72366 IDR
|50 IRR
|19.4473 IDR
|100 IRR
|38.8946 IDR
|500 IRR
|194.473 IDR
|1,000 IRR
|388.946 IDR
|5,000 IRR
|1,944.73 IDR
|10,000 IRR
|3,889.46 IDR
1 IRR = 0 IDR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.39182
|0.39182
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.38220
|0.37431
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.38766
|0.38482
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.71%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indonesian Rupiah exchange rate is the IDR to USD rate. The currency code for Indonesian Rupiahs is IDR. The currency symbol is Rp.More Indonesian Rupiah info
