1 Iranian Rial =
0.000018535381 Falkland Island Pounds
1 FKP = 53,950.9 IRR
IRR
FKP
|1 IRR
|0.0000185354 FKP
|5 IRR
|0.0000926769 FKP
|10 IRR
|0.000185354 FKP
|25 IRR
|0.000463385 FKP
|50 IRR
|0.000926769 FKP
|100 IRR
|0.00185354 FKP
|500 IRR
|0.00926769 FKP
|1,000 IRR
|0.0185354 FKP
|5,000 IRR
|0.0926769 FKP
|10,000 IRR
|0.185354 FKP
1 IRR = 0 FKP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000018826
|0.000019370
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000018424
|0.000018424
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000018653
|0.000018847
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.43%
|0.61%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Falkland Island Pound exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Island Pounds is FKP. The currency symbol is £.More Falkland Island Pound info
