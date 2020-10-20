1 IRR to FJD - Convert Iranian Rials to Fijian Dollars

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00005285893 Fijian Dollars

1 FJD = 18,918.3 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Fijian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:33 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Fijian Dollar

irr
IRR
fjd
FJD
1 IRR0.0000528589 FJD
5 IRR0.000264295 FJD
10 IRR0.000528589 FJD
25 IRR0.00132147 FJD
50 IRR0.00264295 FJD
100 IRR0.00528589 FJD
500 IRR0.0264295 FJD
1,000 IRR0.0528589 FJD
5,000 IRR0.264295 FJD
10,000 IRR0.528589 FJD

Convert Fijian Dollar to Iranian Rial

fjd
FJD
irr
IRR
1 FJD18,918.3 IRR
5 FJD94,591.4 IRR
10 FJD189,183 IRR
25 FJD472,957 IRR
50 FJD945,914 IRR
100 FJD1,891,830 IRR
500 FJD9,459,140 IRR
1,000 FJD18,918,300 IRR
5,000 FJD94,591,400 IRR
10,000 FJD189,183,000 IRR

IRR to FJD Chart

1 IRR = 0 FJD

1 Iranian Rial to Fijian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000538560.000054802
Low
0.0000530430.000052525
Average
0.0000534190.000053760
Volatility
0.45%0.79%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

fjd

FJD - Fijian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Fijian Dollar exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fijian Dollars is FJD. The currency symbol is $.

