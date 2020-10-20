1 Iranian Rial =
0.00035374336 Eritrean Nakfas
1 ERN = 2,826.91 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.00035374336 Eritrean Nakfas
1 ERN = 2,826.91 IRR
IRR
ERN
|1 IRR
|0.000353743 ERN
|5 IRR
|0.00176872 ERN
|10 IRR
|0.00353743 ERN
|25 IRR
|0.00884358 ERN
|50 IRR
|0.0176872 ERN
|100 IRR
|0.0353743 ERN
|500 IRR
|0.176872 ERN
|1,000 IRR
|0.353743 ERN
|5,000 IRR
|1.76872 ERN
|10,000 IRR
|3.53743 ERN
1 IRR = 0 ERN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00035712
|0.00035944
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00035282
|0.00035282
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00035542
|0.00035675
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.34%
|0.47%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Eritrean Nakfa exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrean Nakfas is ERN. The currency symbol is Nfk.More Eritrean Nakfa info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings