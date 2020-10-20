1 Iranian Rial =
0.00016487151 Danish Kroner
1 DKK = 6,065.33 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
DKK
|1 IRR
|0.000164872 DKK
|5 IRR
|0.000824358 DKK
|10 IRR
|0.00164872 DKK
|25 IRR
|0.00412179 DKK
|50 IRR
|0.00824358 DKK
|100 IRR
|0.0164872 DKK
|500 IRR
|0.0824358 DKK
|1,000 IRR
|0.164872 DKK
|5,000 IRR
|0.824358 DKK
|10,000 IRR
|1.64872 DKK
1 IRR = 0 DKK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00016611
|0.00016784
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00016140
|0.00016140
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00016433
|0.00016483
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.44%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Danish Krone exchange rate is the DKK to USD rate. The currency code for Danish Kroner is DKK. The currency symbol is kr.More Danish Krone info
